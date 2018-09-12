UP Board Exam Schedule 2019: UP 10th, 12th class time table released; exam to begin in February 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board will conduct the 2019 10th and 12th board exams in the month of February and March 2019. The 12th board exam will start from February 7th and go on until March 2nd, while the 10th board exam,which also starts on the same day, February 7th, goes on until February 28th. India Today reports that the UP board results 2019 will be released on April 30th next year.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, “It’s historic that the examination schedule has been announced five months in advance. Students will get enough time to prepare,” reports the Times of India. The 10th board exams will be conducted in the morning from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. while the 12th board exams will be conducted in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

UP board exam schedule for SSC and HSC

UP 2019 Board Exam Brief Schedule Name of the Exam Exam dates Timing UP Board 12th Class February 7th to March 2nd 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. UP Board 10th Class February 7th to February 28th 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

ToI also reports that around 57.9 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Board exams of 2019, which is around 8.5 lakh fewer candidates than the year 2018. A dip has been noticed in both classes. Around 32 lakh candidates have registered for the class 10 exam and around 25 lakh candidates have registered for the class 12 exam.

The UP Board exams are generally conducted in the months of February and March, but this is the first time that the board will conduct the exam in such a short period. The 10th exam will be conducted in 14 working days while the 12th exam will be conducted in 16 working days.

The UP board exams were in the news last year as the board had taken strict measures to curb cheating during the exam. All the examination centres were equipped with CCTV cameras. The board had noticed a significant dip in the number of students appearing after the first three papers, which was attributed to the strict measures against cheating.

This year, too, the board is planning to be strict. All examination centres that have a history of organised cheating will be debarred from being the examination centres. The board will also use bar-coded answer copies and examination centres will be fixed through an online process.