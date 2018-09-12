Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A-Series leak hints at Snapdragon 845 processor

A leak ahead of Samsung’s launch event on October 11th says that the Galaxy A-Series will be equipped with the top-end Snapdragon 845 chipset.

There’s a surprising new revelation for the Samsung fans out there. As the company gears up for its launch event scheduled for October 11th, a tipster leak suggests that there might be another smartphone in store for everyone. Samsung could launch a Galaxy A-branded smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a “leak tweet” hinted.

This development comes courtesy a tipster who goes by the pseudonym @MMDDJ_ on Twitter. This anonymous account has been right about certain developments from the Samsung world in the past. However, only an official announcement from the South Korean manufacturer can confirm whether there is any truth to this leak.

On the other hand, if the leak turns out to be true, this could mean the arrival of flagship mobile chipsets on to slightly less expensive smartphones – a first from Samsung. Asus and OnePlus have already managed to achieve that with their flagship smartphones in the past. And more recently, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 outdid competitors by bringing the price of a Snapdragon 845-driven smartphone down to just Rs. 20,999.

In other news about the Samsung launch event, a smartphone with four rear cameras is expected to be launched on October 11th. The tipster also has allegedly dubbed the two upcoming models the Samsung A920F and A750F. And one of them will likely get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC or the Snapdragon 660 CPU. Other than that, no other specifications have been mentioned. Expect both of them to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

