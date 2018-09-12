Mobiles

Motorola India confirms Moto One Power launch for September 24th

Motorola’s first phone in collaboration with Google, the Motorola One Power, unveiled at IFA 2018, will be unveiled in India on September 24th.

by 

On the heels of the Moto G6 Plus launch in the country, Motorola has announced that the launch of the Motorola One Power in India is set for September 24th. The smartphone was unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin late last month alongside the smaller Motorola One. Notably, this is Motorola’s first handset in collaboration with Google’s Android One programme.

The official Twitter account of Motorola India, on Monday evening, confirmed the Motorola One Power India launch date. In the tweet, Motorola reiterates that the handset is the “co-creation of Motorola and Google.”

Android One support on the Motorola One Power will bring a stock Android experience and offer timely Android updates. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume an update to Android Pie in the near future.

While the exact date of its availability is yet to be confirmed, it is largely speculated to be priced at around Rs. 14,000. However, Motorola, at its formal announcement during IFA 2018, said that the handset would come to the Indian market starting October this year. It was also highlighted that this model would be exclusive to India.

Motorola One Power specifications

The Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Motorola has provided 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card by up to 256GB. Notably, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours’ of use with a 15-minute charge using Motorola’s TurboPower charger.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.

India's leading independent source of news, analysis and culture.

Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.