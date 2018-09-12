Motorola India confirms Moto One Power launch for September 24th

On the heels of the Moto G6 Plus launch in the country, Motorola has announced that the launch of the Motorola One Power in India is set for September 24th. The smartphone was unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin late last month alongside the smaller Motorola One. Notably, this is Motorola’s first handset in collaboration with Google’s Android One programme.

The official Twitter account of Motorola India, on Monday evening, confirmed the Motorola One Power India launch date. In the tweet, Motorola reiterates that the handset is the “co-creation of Motorola and Google.”

Android One support on the Motorola One Power will bring a stock Android experience and offer timely Android updates. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume an update to Android Pie in the near future.

While the exact date of its availability is yet to be confirmed, it is largely speculated to be priced at around Rs. 14,000. However, Motorola, at its formal announcement during IFA 2018, said that the handset would come to the Indian market starting October this year. It was also highlighted that this model would be exclusive to India.

Motorola One Power specifications

The Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Motorola has provided 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card by up to 256GB. Notably, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours’ of use with a 15-minute charge using Motorola’s TurboPower charger.