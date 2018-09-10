Motorola has launched the Moto G6 Plus in India, and the phone is priced at a premium compared to its siblings, the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, which were launched in June this year. The Moto G6 Plus has been available globally since April with 4GB of RAM, but the variant for India comes with 6GB of RAM. And, of course, it gets a larger display and a faster processor than other two phones in Moto’s G6 series.

As reported earlier, the Moto G6 Plus comes with host of features such as low-light photography capabilities, a smart dual camera, landmark recognition ability, a selective black and white feature, and a spot colour feature. There’s also Google Lens on board which gives quick access to reviews, hours, historical facts, and other information about popular landmarks. Google Lens makes shopping easier by detecting objects and showing related items after simply analysing a picture of the object.

On the marketing front, Motorola took a slightly different route with the Moto G6 Plus. Instead of holding a conventional launch event, the company launched the device with the help of popular YouTube-based gadgets reviewers. Channels like geekyranjit, igyan, IndiaTodayTech, TheQuint and others were roped in to provide an un-boxing experience for the Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Plus price in India

The Moto G6 Plus India priced has been set at Rs. 22,499 for the sole 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on offer. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and Motorola’s offline retail partners starting today.

The Motot G6 Plus is available currently in only one colour option – Indigo Black. Launch offers (only available offline) for Paytm Mall customers include Rs. 3,000 cashback for purchases made using the app. Jio users will get cashback of Rs. 4,450 on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

In terms of display, the Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+, which is fast-becoming standard on phones in this segment. The device runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo, but the company has promised an Android Pie update soon. With a dual-SIM (nano), the phone runs on a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Coming to the camera, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera with 5-megapixel sensor with larger aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera. Notably, the phone has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

When it comes to storage, buyers will get 64GB of internal storage and microSD support up to 128GB. The Moto G6 Plus is powered by a 3,200mAh battery with support for Motorola’s TurboPower adaptor, which delivers 7 hours’ of power on a charge of 15 minutes, as per company claims.