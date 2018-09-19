Piaggio India yesterday unveiled its updated Aprilia SR 150 range along with its new Vespa scooter lineup for the country. The new models include the 2018 editions of the Aprilia SR 150 and the SR 150 Race, as well as the limited edition SR 150 Carbon. Moreover, the Italian brand has also launched the new Vespa VXL 150, SXL 150 and Notte 125. The launch of Notte 125 was initially reported in August.

The star of the lot, the all new Aprilia SR 150 Race edition gets visual additions such as the MotoGP livery with a white base along with red and green body graphics and golden brake calliper. However, the stand-out feature on this new-age scooter has to be the new preload-adjustable springs at the rear. It also gets a new instrument cluster along with a tall windscreen. The new model has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 80,211 (ex-showroom Pune).

The new Aprilia SR 150, on the other hand, has been launched in four new colours; namely, matt black, blue, glossy red, and white. There’s also new limited-edition called Aprilia Carbon SR 150, which features all-black carbon graphics and new adjustable suspension. The bike resembles the carbon theme seen on Aprilia’s track bikes. The 2018 Aprilia SR 150 Carbon and new SR 150 are now available at dealerships at respective prices of Rs. 73,500 and Rs. 70,031 (ex-showroom Pune).

The Aprilia SR 150 standard variant, the Race model and the special carbon edition come with Piaggio’s mobile connectivity app. The app – available on both Android and iOS – allows users to connect their smartphones to the scooters via Bluetooth to access GPS location information about where they last parked. Users can also load emergency contacts on to the app, which can send messages in case of an emergency. Moreover, using the app individuals can also locate nearby service centres.

The aesthetically appealing Vespa VXL 150 and SXL 150 receive three additional colour options – Matt Rosso Dragon, Matt Yellow, and Azzuro Provenza. The new Vespas also get the mobile connectivity feature to step up the convenience factor. While pricing for the Vespa VXL 150 has been set at Rs. 97,276, the new Vespa SXL 150 is being offered at Rs. 91,140, both prices ex-showroom, Pune. The company has also announced the price for the all-black Vespa Notte 125 limited edition, which has been set at Rs. 68,829.