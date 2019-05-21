Suzuki Motorcycle India seems to be going guns blazing this year with its new motorcycle launches. The Japanese only recently on May 20th launched fully faired Gixxer SF (Sports Fairing) 250 in India along with an updated version of Gixxer SF 150. Now on the heels of the big launch event, talks are re-surfacing that Suzuki might soon launch a naked version of its quatre litre motorcycle, Gixxer SF 250.

A report by popular automobile magazine, Autocar India says, ‘Suzuki has confirmed that it is working on a naked version of the Gixxer SF 250 for India’. While the naked Gixxer 250 will share engine, chassis and other specifications with the SF 250, the company plans on launching an updated Gixxer 150 variant as well. Both naked Gixxers - 250 and 150 are set to debut in the next few months, the report mentions.

The details regarding the upcoming Gixxer are still unconfirmed, however, speculations are rife about what could be expected on the new machine. The Autocar India report hints at the possibility of a unique bulbous headlight similar to that on the GSX-S125, available in international markets. But we will have to wait for the Suzuki India to announce the launch date first in order to weigh the speculations and leaks seriously.

What can be expected with rather certainty is the fact, Gixxer 250 will borrow the engine from the SF 250 with few changes to suit the naked styling and nature of the motorcycle. To bring things further in perspective, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with a single-cylinder, SOHC oil-cooled 249cc engine that makes 26.5hp at 9,000rpm and 22.6Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. There is 6-speed gearbox and the kerb weight is at 161 kgs. We can expect slight downward changes in the weight and power figures.

Last but not least, the most notable part about the naked Gixxer 250 will be its competitive pricing definitely lower than SF 250. The naked motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.55-1.60 lakh, where it would face competition from the Yamaha FZ25 (Rs 1.34 lakh), Bajaj Dominar 400 (Rs 1.74 lakh) and the Duke 200 (Rs 1.62 lakh).