Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. Select the related word from the given alternatives.

River : Stream :: Ocean : ?

(A) Current

(B) Pond

(C) Dam

(D) Sea

Ans: A

2. Select the odd number from the given alternatives.

(A) 43

(B) 22

(C) 13

(D) 41

Ans: B

3. A series is given, with one word missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Shy, Food, Plate, Recess, ?

(A) Monsoon

(B) Soon

(C) Eat

(D) Lunch

Ans: A

General awareness

4. India’s first official census operation was undertaken in which year?

(A) 1841

(B) 1881

(C) 1921

(D) 1961

Ans: B

5. According to the categories of land mentioned in the Chola inscriptions, ___________ was known as the land gifted to temples?

(A) Vellanvagai

(B) Brahmadeya

(C) Shalabhoga

(D) Devadana

Ans: D

6. In Animal Kingdom classification, which of the following is not a Phylum?

(A) Mollusca

(B) Chordata

(C) Coelomates

(D) Anneldia

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. Convert binary 10110 to decimal.

(A) 22

(B) 20

(C) 18

(D) 16

Ans: A

8. In a class of 39 students there are 26 girls. The average weight of these girls is 42 Kgs and average weight of the full class is 48 kgs. What is the average weight (in kgs) of the boys of the class?

(A) 54

(B) 66

(C) 60

(D) 62

Ans: C

English

9. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option.

The after morning (1)/ she woke to the first ray of (2)/ light through the window. (3)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) No error

Ans: A

10. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the word similar in meaning to the word given.

Depict

(A) Conceal

(B) Distort

(C) Chracterise

(D) Suppress