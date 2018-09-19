Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call letter or admit card for the CRP-RRB-VII Office Assistant Main examination today, September 19th. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam for the recruitment drive are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The candidates can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The exam is set to be held on October 7th.

The IBPS had declared the result of RRB Office Assistant preliminary exam result on September 14th. The notification for the Office Assistant positions was released on June 21st together with Officer Scale I, II, and III positions. The IBPS is conducting the office assistant exam to fill 5,549 vacancies.

Here is how to download the IBPS VII Office Assistant Call Letter:

Log in to the IBPS website. Click on the scrolling link for IBPS Office Assistant Main exam Call Letter on the home page. Click on the link for Office Assistant Call Letter. Enter the relevant details on the page and click on ‘Submit’. The Call Letter will be displayed which needs to be downloaded and printed out.

The IBPS is also conducting the second phase of Officer Scale I exam and the first phase of Officer Scale II and III exam on September 30th and the call letter for the exams were released on September 7th, which can be downloaded from this link.