IBPS RRB VII Office Assistant: Preliminary result released; check at ibps.in
IBPS had conducted the preliminary exams on August 19th, 25th, and September 1st for IBPS Office Assistants.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the results of 2018 RRB VI Office Assistant recruitment today, September 14th. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next phase, Main examination. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at IBPS’s official website, ibps.in. The results will be available on the website until September 24th.
IBPS had released the notification for the Office Assistants together with vacancies for Officer Scale I, II, III on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII. Total vacancy was 10,190 of which 5,549 vacancies were for Office Assistant, 3312 vacancies for Officer Scale I, and remaining for Officer Scale II and III.
The preliminary exam was only for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants which were conducted in the months of August and September. The result of Office Scale I preliminary exam was released on September 7th.
Here is how to check the IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2018 prelim result:
- Log in to the IBPS website.
- Click on the scrolling link for IBPS Office Assistant Preliminary exam result on the home page.
- Click on the link for Office Assistant result.
- Enter the relevant details on the page and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be downloaded for future reference.
The Main examination for the Office Assistant is scheduled for October 7th, the admit for which should be available in a few days. IBPS released the admit cards for next phase of examination Officer Scale I, II, and III today a while ago, the details of which can be accessed here.