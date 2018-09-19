Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) released a notification for the recruitment of 2050 vacancies on Tuesday, September 18th. Candidates must be 10th pass and with a degree in ITI Electrician to be eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates can apply for these positions at the official website, bsphcl.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for BSPHCL positions is October 8th.

The BSPHCL vacancies are for the positions of Assistant Operator, Switch Board Operator II, Junior Line Man, and Technician Grade-IV. All the positions require the candidates to be at least 10th class pass and an ITI certification in Electrician Trade. The minimum age for the candidates is 18 years old and the maximum for general category candidates is 37 years. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for female candidates and candidates from reserved category.

The recruitment will be done based on one computer-based test and the allotment will be done based on the merit list. The examination will be conducted in the last week of October.

Here is how to apply for the BSPHCL 2018 recruitment:

Log in to the BPSHCL website. Click on the link for online application for the recruitment on the home page. Click on the ‘Register Now’ button. Fill in the registration form and complete the process. Log-in credentials will be generated which can used to log in to the website on this link. Complete the application process and pay the application fees and submit.

Candidates can modify or make changes in the application, if needed, on October 9th and October 10th after which no modification will be possible. The official notification for the BSPHCL examination is available in this link for reference.