Coming straight from the horse’s mouth, the OnePlus 6T India launch has been confirmed! The official TV commercial with brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan went on air yesterday, suggesting that the launch of the premium smartphone in India is close.

Moreover, global e-commerce company Amazon India has corroborated the launch by setting up a landing page for the OnePlus 6T. With new details pouring in frequently, expect the OnePlus 6T unveiling to be held in the coming weeks.

In the TV advertisement, Amitabh Bachchan highlights the features of the smartphone. Referring to a new feature as “a cooler way to unlock your phone”, the company has alluded to the existence of in-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, there were two slogans that appeared in the advertisement – ‘Touch for innovation’ and ‘Ready for speed’ – both reiterating faster unlocking with the in-display fingerprint sensor of the smartphone.

On the other hand, the landing page on Amazon India confirms the Chinese brand’s exclusive tie-up with the e-commerce player. The listing, however, showcases only the name of the upcoming handset with a ‘Coming Soon’ tag. There’s also a ‘Notify Me’ button that users can use to receive notifications regarding the OnePlus 6T.

Apart from official sources, NDTV Gadgets, citing a report by tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture, is reporting that that OnePlus is sticking to a dual-camera setup for its second flagship of the year.

This contradicts previous reports that said that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup at the back. The report also adds that the new smartphone will be a little larger than the current model and may feature a 6.41-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Overall, the smartphone is expected to receive minor upgrades over this year’s OnePlus 6, with modern features making it a competitive prospect in the premium category. A slight bump in the price for the T model is expected over the OnePlus 6 and the phone will likely see the light of day sometime in mid-October.