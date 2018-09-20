ESIC approves Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna for cash relief to the unemployed insured

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved a new scheme called the ‘Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna’ for insured employees.

The scheme allows for relief to be deposited directly to their bank account in case of unemployment, while such people are searching for new employment.

The eligibility for availing of Super Specialty treatment for dependents of Insured Person has been relaxed to insurable employment of one year with 156 days of contributions.

Interest rates on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes raised

The government has raised interest rates on Small Savings Schemes (SSS) by up to 0.4% for the October-December quarter.

The schemes include the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF).

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma signed as ambassadors of Skill India Campaign

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been signed on to promote and endorse the Skill India Mission.

Their film ‘Sui Dhaaga - Made in India’ salutes India’s entrepreneurs and skilled workforce.

The film highlights the untapped potential of India’s talented craftsmen and skilled workers at the grassroots level and the challenges faced by them.

Cabinet approves ordinance making Triple Talaq a punishable offence

The Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence.

The Supreme Court had in a verdict in August last year declared it illegal and unconstitutional.

And although the ordinance has been cleared, it must be placed before the Parliament and the bill would have to be passed before triple talaq becomes illegal.

NABH to assess private sector healthcare facilities based on Kayakalp Scheme

The NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) will adopt Kayakalp parameters of hygiene and cleanliness for healthcare facilities in the private sector.

This initiative is also part of the ‘Swachchta hi Sewa’ cleanliness and sanitation campaign.

The Swachhta hi Sewa movement aims to generate greater public participation towards cleanliness.

It is being organised in the run up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

