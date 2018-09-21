Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the hall ticket for the TNUSRB sub-inspector (technical) recruitment written exam on Thursday, September 19th. All the candidates who have applied to appear on the written exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.org. The details of the exam date and centre will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

TNUSRB had released the notification for the recruitment for 309 vacancies on July 11th and the application process was conducted from July 11th to August 10th. The candidates needed to have a graduate/diploma degree in engineering to be eligible to apply for the exam.

The recruitment process will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is the written exam for 80 marks which will consist of questions from general knowledge and technical subjects. The first phase will give 5 addition marks for educational qualification, 5 marks for NCC/NSS and sport and games or departmental candidates, and 10 marks for viva. The second phase is for candidates who clear the first round in which they will undergo physical measurement.

Here is how to download the TNUSRB SI hall ticket: