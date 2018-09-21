India Post Payments Bank, Bajaj Allianz join hands to provide insurance to all

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd (BALIC) have entered into a strategic partnership to provide life insurance solutions.

The aim is to provide life insurance solutions at the doorstep of every household in the country.

ISRO Technology Incubation Centre inaugurated at NIT Agartala

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated ISRO’s first Space Technology Incubation Centre (STIC) at the National Institute of Technology Agartala.

The Centre was launched at the first edition of ‘Spacetronics’, organised by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

DRDO successfully flight tests tactical missile ‘Prahar’

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed surface-to-surface tactical missile ‘Prahar’.

‘Prahar’ is a contemporary weapon system capable of carrying multiple types of warheads and neutralizing a wide variety of targets.

The Prahar missile is a short-range, quick reaction tactical ballistic missile.

Health Ministry partners with Dell, Tata Trusts for non-communicable diseases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has signed MoUs with the Tata Trusts and Dell to provide a technological platform for nationwide prevention, control, screening and management programme of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The aim is to bring healthcare technology transformation in Comprehensive Primary Health Care NCD program under Ayushman Bharat.

MHA signs MoU with ISRO to set up integrated control room for emergency response

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have signed an MoU for setting up of an state-of-the-art Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER).

ISRO will give its technical expertise for setting up of the proposed ICR-ER and the project will be executed under overall supervision of the MHA.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.