Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 examination application process began on September 1st; and today, September 21st, is the last date to apply for the exam without paying the late fees. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam without the late fee can do so at gate.iitm.ac.in today. Extended closing date, though with late fee if applied after today, is October 1st, 2018. The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2019.

The examination will be conducted on 24 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject. The detailed eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the GATE 2019 examination can be accessed in this link. GATE exam will involve multiple choice questions and few questions where candidates need to feed in numerical answers. Candidates can use the visual calculator available on the exam screen.

GATE 2019 Important Dates Activity Date GATE Online Application commencement September 1st, 2018 Closing Date for Submission September 21st, 2018 Extended Closing Date for Submission October 1st, 2018 Last date for requesting change of exam city November 16th, 2018 Admit card for GATE 2019 January 4th, 2019 GATE 2019 Exam (9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm) February 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 2019 GATE 2019 result March 16th, 2019

Here is how to apply for GATE 2019:

Log in to the official website of GATE 2019. Click on this link to register to the website. Candidates must have a mobile number and an email ID to successfully register and general log-in credentials. With the credentials, login to the GATE 2019 website on this page. Complete the application process and upload all the necessary documents and photographs and pay the application fee. The registration is complete and print outs of the application can be taken for future reference.

GATE exam has centres throughout India and at some foreign locations like Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Dubai, and Singapore. The information brochure for the GATE 2019 exam can be access in this link.