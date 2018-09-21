Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) released the hall ticket for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post-Graduate Teachers (PGT) 2018 today, September 21st. Candidates who have applied to appear for the TREIRB TGT/PGT examination can check the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in, for the hall tickets.

TREIRB had released the detailed exam schedule for the TGT/PGT 2018 exam on September 17th. The detailed schedule can be accessed at the official website treirb.telangana.gov.in or candidates can click on this direct link.

The PGT Paper II and Paper III examination will be conducted from September 28th to October 8th. The Paper II examination will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and the Paper III examination will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The PGT/TGT Paper I which is common for both the categories will be conducted on October 6th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The TGT Paper II and Paper III will be held from October 11th to October 24th. Paper II is scheduled for 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and Paper III for 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Here is how to download the TREIRB exam Hall Ticket:

Log in to the TREIRB’s official website. Click on the button on the top for TREIRB’s TGT/PGT Hall Ticket. Enter Mobile Number and Password and click on ‘Login’. The Hall Ticket for Paper I, Paper II, and Paper III will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The TREIRB exam is being conducted to fill 1972 position of PGT teachers and 960 positions for TGT teachers. The detailed exam pattern and syllabus can be accessed the official notification for TGT and PGT.