Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Which of the conclusions follow from the given statements?

Statements :

Some squares are circles.

Some circles are rectangles.

Conclusions :

I. At least some rectangles are squares.

II. No rectangle is a square.

(A) Only I follows

(B) Only II follows

(C) Either I or II follows

(D) Neither I nor II follows

(E) Both I and II follow

Ans: C

2. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way and so form a group. Which is the one that does not belong to that group?

(A) Chair

(B) Table

(C) Rack

(D) Furniture

(E) Drawer

Ans: D

3. How many pairs of letters are there in the word ‘DAREDEVIL’, each of which has as

many letters between them in the word as in the English alphabetical series? (In both forward

and backward directions)

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three

Ans: E

English

4. Find out whether there is any grammatical mistake/error in the following sentence.

We are yet starting (1)/ offering this facility to (2)/ our customers as we are (3)/ awaiting approval from the Board. (4)/ No error (5)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) 5

Ans: A

5. Fill in the blanks with the correct alternative.

I. He was _______ in bringing about an end to the conflict.

II. Mr. Hari Prasad Chaurasia is an exponent of _______ music.

(A) instrument

(B) instrumental

(C) keen

(D) instructor

(E) popular

Ans: B

6. Choose the word which is most nearly the same in meaning to the word given below.

Yields

(A) relents

(B) submits

(C) produces

(D) reduces

(E) withstands

Ans: C

Numerical ability

7. What will come in place of the question mark (?) in the following number series?

16, 8, 12, 30, ?

(A) 75

(B) 105

(C) 85

(D) 115

(E) None of these

Ans: B

8. 6.2 × 5.5 × 4.5 =?

(A) 154.35

(B) 145.54

(C) 155.54

(D) 135.45

(E) None of these

Ans: E

General awareness

9. Which of the following states has expressed its unhappiness over the agreement on sharing of Teesta water between India and Bangladesh? (The agreement was not signed because of the objection.)

(A) Jharkhand

(B) Assam

(C) Manipur

(D) Bihar

(E) West Bengal

Ans: E

10. What does the letter R denote in the abbreviation ‘BR Act’ which controls banking activities in the country?

(A) Reformation

(B) Regulation

(C) Reporting

(D) Resolution

(E) Ranking