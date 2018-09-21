All India Management Association (AIMA) declared the September 2018 Management Admission Test (MAT) results today, September 21st. All candidates who had either appeared in the paper-based or the computer-based entrance exam for AIMA can check the official website, mat.aima.in, for the result.

AIMA conducts entrance exam for admissions to multiple management institution, the details of which can be accessed in this link. The AIMA MAT paper-based entrance exams were conducted in two phases, September 2nd and September 15th, and one phase of computer-based exam on September 15th. Results for all the exams were released today.

Here is how to check the AIMA MAT result:

Log in to the AIMA MAT official website. Hover the cursor on ‘Download’ and click on ‘MAT Results’. Enter the Registration Number and Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

MAT scores are used for admissions by over 600 management schools across India for MBA and allied programmes. The test is being conducted since 1988 and the government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.