Visvesvarya Technological University, Belagavi, has released the BE/BTech CBCS revaluation result for the 3rd and 6th semester and updated revaluation result for 1st and 2nd semester today, September 22nd at 6:50 pm. Those who have applied for revaluation can check the official VTU website for the results. The revaluation results were declared today at vtu.ac.in.

Students who had doubts about their final marks were allowed to apply for revaluation and the results for the same were released today for all regions. Recently, the University had declared the MTech results for 1st and 4th semester for all regions which can be checked in this link.

How to check VTU BE/BTech Revaluation and MBA result: