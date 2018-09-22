Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) released the notification for the 2018 Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on its official website. The application process for the CSIR-UGC will commence from September 25th. The 2018 CSIR-UGC exam is tentatively scheduled for December 16th. All candidates interested in appearing for the CSIR-UGC exam can apply at the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The last date to apply for the exam will be October 15th.

CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JREF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

Candidate must have a degree in MSc or Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved category) to be eligible to apply for the exam. Candidate must be not above 28 years old to be eligible to apply for JREF. There is maximum age limit for candidates applying for lectureship.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam is tentatively scheduled for December 16th and will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be for Life Sciences and Physical Science from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm will be for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The exam will be for 200 marks.