Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) has started the counselling registration process for post-graduation courses for candidates who been placed in the ICAR AIEEA 2018 merit list from September 21st. The last day to register for the ICAR PG counselling is September 24th.

The ICAR PG Counselling schedule featured on the ICAR website states that the first allotment result for the PG admission will be released on September 26th at 5 pm and candidates who are allotted institutes in the allotment result need to present for admission on or before October 1st. The second and the final allotment result will be declared on October 4th.

How to register for ICAR AIEEA 2018 counselling

Candidates on the merit list should visit the ICAR website. Click on ‘Applicant Login’ button and fill in the required details. The candidates can register and choose the seats in the candidate page.

ICAR is simultaneously conducting counselling for the UG and PhD courses and the Council has declared the first allotment result for them on September 15th. The second allotment result for UG and PhD couurses is expected tomorrow, September 23rd.

The ICAR had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 in the month of June. However, the exam was cancelled. The AIEEA 2018 examination was then conducted on August 18th and 19th, and the results were declared on September 8th. The ICAR will conduct online counselling for admissions to agricultural colleges in two rounds.