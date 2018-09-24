As the Chennai-based Royal Enfield is slowly inching towards equipping its motorcycles with ABS safety feature, it has updated its highest selling ‘Classic 350’ with rear disc brake. Priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the Classic 350 can soon be expected to feature ABS as well.

Notably, this comes only weeks after ABS was introduced for the first time in India on the Signals Edition. However, there is no ABS yet on the base Classic 350. Compared to the Signals Edition that retails at Rs. 1.62 lakh, the base Classic 350 is cheaper by Rs. 15,000.

It must be recalled that Royal Enfield Classic 350, the gunmetal grey version, was already on offer with the rear disc option. But now the base trim variant has equipped with the feature too. Apart from the additional feature, there’s no change in the model.

The bike continues to draw power from the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear.

Earlier this month, deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS and the Classic 500 ABS commenced across the country. Both bikes, along with the Classic 350 ABS Signals Edition, use a dual-channel unit. The move has been made in order to meet the safety regulations that will be mandated from April 2019 onwards.