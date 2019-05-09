A few days ago, Suzuki Motorcycles India released a teaser of their upcoming motorcycle and also invited automobile journalist for their launch event on May 20th, Monday. The Japanese manufacturer has been rumoured to launch a new 250cc motorcycle in India for quite some time now and the latest teaser only raises those hopes further.

While the teaser poster reveals very little about the upcoming machine, what can be affirmatively said is that new bike will sport an LED headlamp. Further, the headlight shown in the teaser images looks quite aggressive. The silhouette also appears to be that of a fully faired motorcycle. Apart from this not much can be said about the upcoming bike.

However, speculations are rife that this will be the much awaited Suzuki Gixxer 250cc in its fully faired avatar. Further, reaffirming this belief is the tagline Suzuki India has used with its teaser. The teaser reads, “Witness the dawn of greatness” which hints at something big in store for the Indian market. Now if all of this is to be believed, India could very likely see a local variant of the GSX250R which is available in the international market.

The GSX250R is a fully-faired motorcycle with a 248cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It makes around 24.7BHP of maximum power and 23.3Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission and has a kerb weight of 178 kilos.

Now, most motorcycles brands tend to change components of their international products when launching in India, considering the local peculiarities in mind. Solely because India is still a very price sensitive market, though enthusiasm for premium motorcycles has risen over the last few years. So it would be no surprise that Suzuki will bring if at all, a toned down version of its GSX250R.

While Suzuki plans on entering the 250cc segment here in India, its motorcycle will take on the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and Duke 250 from KTM. The pricing of course will be crucial factor here.