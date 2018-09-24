Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has started the application process for MD/MS and DM/MCh January 2019 session entrance examination from today, September 24th. All interested candidates can visit the JIMPER’s official website, jipmer.edu.in, to apply for the entrance examination.

The last date to apply for appearing in the entrance exam for the both the courses is October 26th and the entrance exam will be conducted on December 2nd.

The JIPMER entrance exam for January 2019 session will be conducted for 30 seats for DM course, 21 seats for MCh, and 100 seats for MD/MS courses. The application process for DM/MCh and MS/MD will be conducted separately and the prospectus for both the entrance exam is available at the official website.

Important Dates for JIMPER Entrance Exam Activity MD/MS Course DM/MCh Course Online Registration Start Date September 24th, 2018 September 24th, 2018 Online Registration Ends October 26th, 2018 October 26th, 2018 Hall Ticket Download November 14th to December 2nd, 2018 November 14th to December 2nd, 2018 Entrance Exam December 12th (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM) December 12th (3:00 PM to 4:30 PM) Publication of Merit List Before December 12th, 2018 Before December 12th, 2018 First Counselling (Tentative) December 19th, 2018 NA Second Counselling (Tentative) January 9th, 2019 NA Third Counselling (Tentative) January 31st, 2019 NA

Here is how to apply for JIMPER MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance Exam?

Log in to JIPMER’s official website. Click on ‘Apply Here’ button for either MD/MS January 2019 Session Exam or DM/MCh January 2019 Session Exam, whichever is relevant. Follow the application process as submit the application.

The official prospects can be accessed in direct link for DM/MCh and MD/MS which will give more details on specialty-wise breakdown of seats, exam pattern, syllabus, application process among others. As reported earlier, JIPMER will be conducting the MBBS 2019 entrance exam on June 2nd, 2019. The registration for the 2019 MBBS entrance exam will begin on March 6th next year and the last date to apply will be April 12th.