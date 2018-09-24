The Periyar University declared the Periyar Institute of Distance Education or PRIDE UICP 2018 results on its official website. UICP or University Industry Collaborative Programme 2018 exams were conducted in June of this year. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University has 33 centres delivering UICP courses throughout the state of Tamil Nadu. The University started offer UICP courses through PRIDE from 2010-11 academic session to ‘offer job related programmes and to cater the industrial needs of the students’.

Here is how to check Periyar University UICP 2018 Result: