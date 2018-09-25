The Bihar Public Service Commission has released provisional answer keys for the 2017 Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination today, September 25th. Those candidates who appeared for the preliminary BPSC Assistant Engineer Competitive Exam can download their answer keys from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission also released a notification inviting candidates to raise objections, if any, on the BPSC provisional answer keys. Candidates will have to send their objections to the Commission via speed post in the format given in the notification on or before 5 p.m. on October 3rd. The final BPSC Asst Engineer answer keys will be released after taking candidates’ objections into account.

The answer keys for all General Paper (Advt. No. 02/2017) and General Paper (Advt. No. 03/2017 and 04/2017) Booklet Series A, B, C, D were released. Candidates can click on these direct links for the General Paper (Advt. No. 02/2017), the exam for which was held on September 15th, and for General Paper (Advt. No. 03/2017 and 04/2017), the exam for which was held on September 16th. The notification detailing the process to raise objection can be found at this link.

The BPSC is conducting its recruitment drive to hire 1,400 assistant engineers. These 1,400 vacancies include 1,284 assistant civil engineer posts, 110 assistant mechanical engineer posts, and 6 assistant civil engineer positions. All vacancies are for animal and fisheries resources.