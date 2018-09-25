The Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) has released a notification for 1,884 temporary assistant surgeon positions on its official website. All candidates who are interested in applying for the same can do so at mrb.tn.gov.in. The last day to apply for the MRB Assistant Surgeon position is October 15th and the written exam will be conducted on December 9th.

Candidates must be below 57 years old if belonging to reserved category and minimum 35 years old for candidates belonging to unreserved category. The maximum age is 48 for candidates who are ex-servicemen and from unreserved category.

In terms of TN MRB qualifications, candidates must have have an MBBS degree and must have served as a house surgeon for at least 12 months. Candidates should also have registered their name in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council on or before the date of the notification.

The written exam for the TN MRB assistant surgeon positions will be held in Chennai on December 9th. The exam will be an objective-type exam for two-and-a-half hours for 100 marks. Candidates from reserved categories must score 30% and unreserved category 35% to be deemed as qualified. Short-listed candidates will be selected after the verification of original certificates.

Here is how to apply for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon position

Log on to the official website for the Tamil Nadu MRB. Click on Online Registration button on the home page. Against the Assistant Surgeon advertisement click on ‘Register/Login’. Accept the disclaimer and click on the registration button on the page. Complete the registration process to generate login credentials. Click on the login button on this page and fulfill the application process.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 375 in case of reserved category and Rs. 750 in case of unreserved category on or before October 15th if making the payment online and on or before October 17th if making the payment offline through Indian Bank. Candidates can access the recruitment notification at this link.