CSIR released the notification for Joint National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) today, September 25th. Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will be conducting the common entrance exam tentatively on December 16th.

The application process was supposed to start today but the link to apply has not been activated yet. The last day to apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2018 exam is October 15th.

CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. Candidate who qualify for JRF automatically qualify for LS but not vice versa.

The CSIR UGC exam on December 16th will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be for Life Sciences and Physical Science from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm will be for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The exam will be for 200 marks.

Candidate must have a degree in MSc or Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved category) to be eligible to apply for the exam. Candidate must not be above 28 years old to be eligible to apply for JRF. There is no maximum age limit for candidates applying for lectureship.

Here is how to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2018:

Log in to the CSIF UGC NET website. Click on the apply online link for the 2018 UGC-NET JRF/LS once it gets activated. Fill the online application and click on ‘Save and Preview’. After reviewing and editing the document if necessary, click on payment option and process the payment. Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the notification and submit the application. Application number will be generated which needs to be saved for future reference.

The candidates can access more information on application process, documents that needs to be uploaded, eligibility criteria, reservation policy among other details in the official notification which can be accessed in this link.