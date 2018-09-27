The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has activated the registration link, allowing candidates to apply for the CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) positions.

The CSIR recently released a notification for the UGC NET exam for JRF and Lectureship positions, but the website hadn’t been updated with a link to apply. However, now the direct link to apply for the above positions had been made live. Click here for the direct link.

Candidates must go over the instructions thoroughly, keep all the required data ready as asked for in the application form, and then register themselves. Then login to apply online. Payment for the same must also be made online.

The CSIR has set the date for the CSIR-UGC NET exam as December 16th, 2018. The last day to apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2018 exam is October 15th. The CSIR-UGC exam will be conducted in two sessions.

The morning session will be for Life Sciences and Physical Science, and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 (noon). The afternoon session will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

Candidates can read the official notification at this link, for more information on the positions, eligibility, and how to apply.