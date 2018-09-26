Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Element Education or D.El.Ed. 2017 first semester results have been declared. All candidates who have appeared for the UP D.El.Ed. exam can check the official website, updeledinfo.in, for their results.

The Indian Express reports that more than 1.91 lakh trainees were registered for the UP D.El.Ed. exam and around 1.89 lakh appeared. Around 1.42 lakh candidates or 74.25% of students have cleared the exam and are eligible for the second semester exam.

Here is how to check the UP D.El.Ed first semester result