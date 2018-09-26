Another smartphone from Vivo is here – the Viva V9 Pro. And the company has even announced V9 Pro pricing for India. Vivo seems to be on a launch spree in India, and immediately after unveiling the Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro, the Chinese brand is in the news again, this time for the India launch of a new handset in the popular V series smartphones.

Vivo India has launched the Vivo V9 Pro and it comes with 6GB of RAM, which is more than its younger siblings. Notably, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, but gets a regular old display notch.

Other features include a rear fingerprint scanner, just like on the Vivo V9, and the Pro model, which was recently unveiled in Indonesia, will be available exclusively on Amazon India. However, no details on the availability of Vivo V9 Pro for India are currently available. Also, the India website of Vivo is yet to be updated with the new model.

With the pricing set at Rs. 17,990, the Vivo V9 Pro is an attractive mid-range offering with superior RAM and chipset. Moreover, it is available in a Black colour option and will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 7 Plus, which also have the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Fullview Display 2.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with Adrena 512GPU and 6GB of RAM. The display panel is said to enable a screen-to-body ratio of around 90%. There is 64GB of on-board storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card by up to 256GB.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a single 16-megapixel sensor with features such as AI selfie lighting, AI face beauty. Lastly, the Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,260mAh battery.