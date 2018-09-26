Finance Ministry launches Jan Dhan Darshak mobile app

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has jointly developed a mobile app called Jan Dhan Darshak as a part of a financial inclusion (FI) initiative.

The mobile app will act as a guide to the common people in finding financial service touch points.

The Jan Dhan Darshak app will provide guidance for locating financial service touch points across all providers such as banks, post office, CSC, etc.

PM inaugurates Pakyong Airport as air connectivity reaches Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Pakyong Airport in Sikkim.

This is the first airport in the Himalayan state and the 100th airport in the country.

The Pakyong Airport will greatly ease connectivity to Sikkim.

The airport is part of the UDAN scheme.

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is a regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Government of India.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurated air pollution control device WAYU in Delhi

Dr. Harsh Vardhan has inaugurated air pollution control device WAYU (Wind Augmentation PurifYing Unit) for traffic junctions at ITO intersection and Mukarba Chowk in Delhi.

The WAYU device can purify the air in an area of 500 square metres.

54 more such devices are going to be installed soon in Delhi.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan is Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and Environment, Forest and Climate change.

UN declares 2019-2028 Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace

The UN has adopted a political declaration at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, calling 2019-2028 the Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace.

The Heads of State at the summit committed to redoubling efforts to build a just, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and fair world.

India ranks 158th in ‘Human Capital’ score

India ranks 158th in the world for its investments in education and health care, according to the first-ever scientific study ranking countries for their levels of human capital.

The study, published in journal The Lancet, ranks 195 countries.

Finland has topped the rankings, while the USA is ranked 27th.

