Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Fire : Burn :: ?: ?

(A) Water : Drink

(B) Wood : Trees

(C) Ice : Freeze

(D) Flower : Rose

Ans: C

2. In the following question, select the odd word from the given alternatives.

(A) Ludo

(B) Chess

(C) Polo

(D) Carrom

Ans: C

3. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

I. Storm

II. Strap

III. Strangle

IV. Stamped

V. Satire

(A) 51432

(B) 51342

(C) 54132

(D) 53412

Ans: C

General awareness

4. Which one of the following is not an instrument of credit control in India?

(A) Rationing of credit

(B) Direct action

(C) Open Market operation

(D) Variable cost reserve ratios

Ans: C

5. What is the minimum age for becoming a Governor of state in India?

(A) 30 years

(B) 25 years

(C) 35 years

(D) 45 years

Ans: C

6. Cinnamon is obtained from which part of the plant?

(A) Stem

(B) Bark

(C) Roots

(D) Fruits

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

7. By which least number should 5000 be divided so that it becomes a perfect square?

(A) 2

(B) 5

(C) 10

(D) 25

Ans: A

8. An 80 litre mixture of milk and water contains 10% milk. How much milk (in litres) must be added to make water percentage in the mixture as 80%?

(A) 8

(B) 9

(C) 10

(D) 12

Ans: C

9. A chord of length 60 cm is at a distance of 16 cm from the centre of a circle. What is the radius (in cm) of the circle?

(A) 17

(B) 34

(C) 51

(D) 68

Ans: B

English

10. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Ended in a fiasco

(A) A complete failure

(B) A successful event

(C) Changed one completely

(D) Twisted around