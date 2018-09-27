The CBSE 2019 10th and 12th exams will be held starting in February next year, beginning with the vocational subjects, according to a report by NDTV. The 10th and 12th core exams will be conducted in the month of March 2018, as per the report.

Reportedly, CBSE has confirmed that the board exams for all core academic subjects for the year 2019 will continue to be held in March, as has been the case in previous years. The vocational subjects will begin in the latter half of February 2019.

The tentative dates for the vocational exams have been set after a Delhi high Court order that said that Delhi University should fix cut-off dates for admission to undergrad courses only after the CBSE results, including the re-evaluation results.

UP to now, the CBSE board exams were held in March and ran into April, in order to accommodate the many subjects offered. This has led to the results being pushed into the month of May, and those of the re-evaluation into July, which further delays under-graduate admissions to Delhi University.

The CBSE conducts 40 vocational subjects for class 12 and 15 vocational subjects for class 10. The CBSE has 240 subjects for its board students, out of which only language is compulsory for 12th class students and only language, mathematics and social science are compulsory for class 10 students.