At the start of Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living’ event today in Bengaluru, Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP at Xiaomi, claimed that the company would unveil seven products. This came across as a sweet surprise from the Chinese brand when it was largely presumed that Xiaomi would launch about five products. Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories at Xiaomi India, kicked off its much-awaited event with the Mi Band 3 announcement.

The new Mi Band 3 comes with a 110mAh battery offering up to 20-day battery life, which is 60 times more battery life than that of the Mi Band 2, and a 0.78-inch OLED screen, which is 85% larger than that of the Mi Band 2. Moreover, it can deliver WhatsApp messages as well as 3-day weather forecast.

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Mi Band 3 goes on sale starting tomorrow at 12 pm via Amazon.in and Mi.com. Like the previous Mi Band, the new model sports a hypoallergenic silicone strap in Orange, Blue and Black. And, features like tracking the user heart rate, steps taken, sleep, and activity level come as standard and are accessible from the Mi Fit app.

Second in line was Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier 2S, another innovative product unveiled at the event. It features an OLED display, smarter home integration, and ‘precise’ air purification. Featuring auto brightness adjustment, the OLED display provides information such as PM2.5 levels in the house, temperature and humidity levels. Moreover, it has an effective cleaning range of 226-398 square feet, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the Mi Home app. The price of the Mi Air Purifier 2S has been set at Rs. 8,999.

Coming to something not predicted, there’s a new arena in which Xiaomi has entered. The company has launched its ‘smart luggage’ in two variants: a 20-inch suitcase and 24-inch one, priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 4,299, respectively. The product features a sturdy body and 360-degree rotating wheels providing for hassle-free travel.

Add to that, Mi has also introduced a ‘Mi Home Security Camera’, which is an internet-connected CCTV, offering features like 360-degree view, infrared night vision, 1080p FHD video recording and the Mi Home app to control it from anywhere. The price of the Mi Home Security Camera has been set at Rs. 2,699 and it will be available on Amazon.

Coming to the heart of the matter, the Mi TVs were the biggest products unveiled at the event, with 32-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch displays. The Mi TV is built on the Android TV platform and features the Patchwall UI, which enables it to learn user behaviour.

The good news is that Mi TV users will be able to use Amazon Prime Video soon, which will first be made available for the new Mi TV models, and later for the older generation models. Jio Cinema, Hooq, and Eros Now are also coming to Patchwall. Another major new feature is voice search for Mi TVs, with Xiaomi partnering with Google to enable voice search in India. Users can simply tap the dedicated Google Voice button on the Bluetooth-enabled TV remote.

As for the specifications, the new Mi TVs have an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor, seventh-gen imaging processor and can put out up to 4K video at 60fps. There is 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage on offer with the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro, while the full-HD 49-inch model and the HD resolution 32-inch display feature 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The Mi TV 4 Pro price in India for the 55-inch model has been set as Rs. 49,999, while the 49-inch and 32-inch models cost Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.