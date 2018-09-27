Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Find out whether there is an error in the following sentence. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. If there is no error, the answer will be “No Error”.

Linking traditional American Native stories (1)/ to historic records of Japanese Tsunami (2)/ was considered an exception, not the start (3)/ of fruitful geological collaboration (4).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: A

2. Choose the most appropriate option.

Over the years, the town has _______ popularity as the best _______ for paragliding and pilots from across the world visit it.

(A) acquired, spots

(B) claim, one

(C) gained, destination

(D) sought, wonder

(E) sent, place

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

3. (674.87 + 59.98) / 35.02 = ?

(A) 29

(B) 27

(C) 19

(D) 21

(E) 11

Ans: D

4. ‘A’ bought a certain amount of Oranges at a total cost of Rs. 1200. He sold 1/3rd of those Oranges at 20 percent loss. If A earns an overall profit of 10 percent, at what percent profit did A sell rest of the Oranges?

(A) 16%

(B) 15%

(C) 22%

(D) 25%

(E) 20%

Ans: D

5. What will come in Place of question mark (?) in the given number series?

123, 140, 106, 157, 89, ?

(A) 214

(B) 139

(C) 198

(D) 169

(E) 174

Ans: E

Reasoning

6. Which of the conclusions follow from the below statements?

Statements :

All stations are houses. No house is garden.

Some gardens are rivers. All rivers are ponds.

Conclusions :

I. Some ponds are gardens. II. Some ponds are stations.

III. Some ponds are houses. IV. No pond is station.

(A) Only I follows

(B) Only either II or IV follows

(C) Only I and II follow

(D) Only I and IV follow

(E) None of these

Ans: D

7. In a certain code language:

‘economy search not money’ is written as ‘ka la ho ga’,

‘demand and sound economy’ is written as ‘mo ta pa ka’,

‘money more only part’ is written as ‘zi la ne ki’ and

‘demand more sound economy’ is written as ‘zi mo ka ta’

What is the code for ‘economy’ in the given code language?

(A) ta

(B) ka

(C) either ta or ka

(D) zi

(E) mo

Ans: B

8. Which of the conclusions follow from the below statement?

Statement :

P≥V≥R<=E<Y; G≥E>N

Conclusions :

(I) P>N

(II) G≥Y

(A) Conclusion I follows

(B) Conclusion II follows

(C) Either I or II follows

(D) Neither I nor II follows

(E) Both I and II follow

Ans: D

General awareness

9. The ‘Tallinn’ is the capital of _______.

(A) Mongolia

(B) Tunisia

(C) Estonia

(D) Lithuania

(E) Latvia

Ans: C

10. The transaction in which bank guarantees the payment in case of damage or financial loss and accepts financial risk & liability is known as _______.

(A) Collateral

(B) Underwriting

(C) Letter of Credit

(D) Bank guarantee

(E) Other than the given option