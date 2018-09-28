SCERT Odisha has released the provisional selection list for the remaining Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) subjects on Thursday. The D.El.Ed Science and Arts selection lists were released along with M.ED Arts and Science and M.Phil subjects. All candidates who have applied for admission to D.El.Ed courses are supposed to lock their choice of seats on or before September 29th.

SCERT Odisha is conducted for admission to teacher education courses throughout the state of Odisha. The subjects for which the admissions are done are B.Ed, M.Ed, D.El.Ed, MA in education, and M.Phil, among others. The SCERT had released the results for the exam on September 7th and the process of counselling started soon after the result.

Here’s how to check the SCERT Odisha 2018 D.El.Ed Provisional Selection List

Log on the SCERT Odisha’s official website. Click on ‘Provisional Selection List’ button on the home page. Click on the link for selection list for various courses including D.El.Ed on the page. The list will be displayed. The page also has links to cut-off marks for various colleges.

Candidates have to click on the link for ‘Existing Student Login’ on the home page to access the candidate login page to enter their seat choice. The process has to be completed before 11:59 p.m. on September 29th .

The SCERT Odisha is conducting the admission process for 84 institutions and more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for various teacher training courses in the state.

The admissions to the teachers’ education courses in the state of Odisha was brought under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) fold from this year.