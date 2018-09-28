LG has official unveiled the new LG V40 ThinQ, a smartphone that comes with five cameras, as previously seen in various leaks. The V40 ThinQ has three rear cameras and two on the front, and it will also have a soft-to-the-touch body, as per the official teaser video released by LG.

The short teaser video, apart from confirming that the LG V40 ThinQ will have a horizontal three-camera setup at the rear, also seems to suggest that there will be an LED flash in line with the rear camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Hit the break for the official teaser video shared by LG on YouTube.

Play

And, as Phandroid reports, the LG V40 ThinQ will have reinforced glass on the back that has been sandblasted to give it a “silky feel”. The website also says that the phone will be made available in three colour options: New Platinum Gray, Carmine Red, and Morokan Blue.

LG’s teaser video doesn’t reveal any other specs of the V40, so we’ll just have to wait a while. LG is likely to confirm more at its October 3rd launch event.