Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission (JKPSC) has declared the Combined Competitive Exam 2018 preliminary exam result on September 27th. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the JKPSC KAS 2018 Main exam. The result can be accessed at the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. A total number of 1,750 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam.

JKPSC had conducted the KAS 2018 preliminary exam on September 16th. The candidates have been given provisional clearance. All candidates who have succeeded in clearing the exam need to fill the DAF form which will be available from October 6th to October 30th. The JKPSC will conduct the Main exam in the month of February/March 2019.

Here is how to check for the JKPSC KAS 2018 Prelim exam result:

Log in to the JKPSC’s official website. Click on the link for the JKPSC KAS 2018 preliminary exam result on the home page. The PDF document contains the roll number of all the successful candidates and other important instructions.

The official notification for the JKPSC KAS 2018 was released on February 23rd, 2018. The Main exam will be followed by an interview round. The admit card for the Main exam will be available 3 weeks before the Main exam. The cut-off marks and answer keys for the JKPSC KAS 2018 examinations will available after the entire recruitment process is finished.