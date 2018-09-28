Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2018 first attempt registration is underway and the last day to apply for the JEE Main is September 30th. All the candidates who want to apply for the same but have not done it yet can register at jeemain.nic.in on or before Sunday.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken over CBSE and will be conducting the proceedings of the exam. NTA will be conducting JEE Main exam twice a year and candidates will have an option to sit on both the exams and best score will be taken into account for admisions.

JEE Main 2019 Important Dates

Here are all the important dates for JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt

Activity Date Last Date for Application September 30th, 2018 Last Date to Pay the Application Fee October 1st, 2018 Date of Examination January 6th to January 20th Date of Result January 31st

Apart from the change of conducting the exam twice a year, NTA will also be conducting the exam in multiple sittings instead of one. Candidates are allowed to choose the date and shift that they would prefer to appear at the time of the registration.

The JEE Main first attempt exam will start on January 6th and will go on till January 20th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exact date of the JEE Main examination, city and centre information will be released around November 15th on NTA’s website.

Here is how to register for JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt

Log on to the NTA’s JEE Main 2019’s official website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) - 2019’ button. Read the instruction and click on the disclaimer and click on ‘Proceed to Apply Online’. Fill in the basic information and click on ‘Submit’. Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to engineering colleges like IITs, NITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Mains need to appear for the JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.