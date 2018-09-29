PM Modi inaugurates Parakram Parv exhibition in Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Parakram Parv exhibition at the military station in Jodhpur.

The exhibition marks the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri.

India, UN sign five-year sustainable development framework

India and the United Nations have signed the Government of India-United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (UNSDF) for 2018-2022.

The aim is to support the achievement of key development outcomes that have been identified.

NITI Aayog is the national counterpart for the UN in India for the operationalization of the UNSDF.

Central Government enhances contribution to State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)

The Government of India has enhanced its contribution to the State Disaster Response fund (SDRF) from 75% to 90%, with effect from 1st April 2018.

The Central Government will contribute 90% and all States will contribute 10% to the SDRF.

The aim of the disaster response fund is to meet the rescue and relief expenditure during any notified disaster.

US, India create ‘Alliance’ to eliminate TB

The US and India have formed an alliance comprising leading experts in public and private sectors to combat the menace of tuberculosis (TB).

The project is called the USAID-India End TB Alliance.

India accounts for roughly 27% of the world’s TB cases, with 421,000 deaths per year.

Experts in the alliance will offer innovative approaches to combat tuberculosis in India.

