The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 registration will end tomorrow, September 30th. All candidates who have not applied yet for the UGC NET exam can register at ntanet.nic.in.

This is the first time the UGC NET exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after it took over the role from the CBSE. The exam will be held in multiple sittings from December 9th to December 23rd in two shifts.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the role of JRF or assistant professor. Candidates who apply for the role of junior research fellowship or JRF should not be over 30 years old with a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

There is no age limit for candidates applying for the role of assistant professor. Candidates should have secured at least 55% marks in the Master’s degree (50% for reserved category).

UGC NET Timeline Activity Date Last Date for Application September 30th, 2018 Last Date to Pay the Application Fee October 1st, 2018 Issuance of Admit Card November 19th Date of Examination December 9th to December 23rd in two shiftsFirst Shift : 9.30 am to 01.00 pmSecond Shift : 2.00 pm to 05.30 pm Date of Result January 10th, 2019

The UGC NET exam is a computer-based examination which will have two objective-type papers. Paper I will consist of 50 questions for 100 marks for an hour’s duration and will test candidates’ proficiency in reasoning, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

Paper II will contain 100 questions for 200 marks and will be for a 2-hour duration. This paper will be related to the subject matter expertise that the candidate would have chosen at the time of the registration. The exam will not have any negative markings.

Here is how to register for UGC NET December 2018

Log on to the NTA website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for UGC-NET December-2018’ button. Read the instructions and click on the disclaimer and click on ‘Proceed to Apply Online’. Fill in the basic information and click on ‘Submit’. Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

The NTA will be conducting the NET, NEET and JEE (Main) exams from this year. The NET and JEE (Main) will be conducted twice a year, whereas the NEET exam will be conducted just once. The NEET exam was also supposed to be conducted twice, but the HRD Ministry withdrew the decision. The NTA NET notification can be accessed in this link.