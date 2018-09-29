Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. The following question is accompanied by three statements. Determine which statement(s) is/are sufficient/necessary to answer the questions.

What is the non-voting population of a certain country?

I. Only males above 21 years of age can vote.

II. Males above 21 years form 30% of the total population.

III. The total population of the country is 30 million.

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) III only

(D) I and III only

(E) None of the above

Ans: E

2. Eight friends A, B, C, D E, F G and H are sitting around a circle facing the centre. A sits third to the left of B, while second to the right of F. D does not sit next to A or B. C and G always sit next to each other. H never sits next to D and C does not sit next to B.

Which of the following pairs sits between H and E?

(A) F, D

(B) H, B

(C) C, G

(D) E, G

(E) None of these

Ans: A

3. Which of the conclusions follow from the following statements?

Statements :

No tea is coffee.

No sweet is tea.

Conclusions :

I. No coffee is sweet.

II. All sweets are coffee.

(A) Only Conclusion I follows

(B) Only Conclusion II follows

(C) Either Conclusion I or II follows

(D) Neither Conclusion I nor II follows

(E) Both Conclusions I and II follow

Ans: D

English

4. Choose the word which is MOST SIMILAR to the word given below:

IMPEDE

(A) Delay

(B) Violate

(C) Defer

(D) Taint

(E) Diagnose

Ans: A

5. Find out the error, if any, in the following sentence. If there is no error, the answer is (e), i.e. No error.

Despite of their best efforts (1)/ they failed to retain (2)/ the contract due to (3)/ unwanted political interference. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: A

6. Which of the phrase given against the sentence should replace the word/phrase given in bold in sentence to make it grammatically correct?

In order to look taller, we should use pencil heels instead block heels.

(A) instead of

(B) despite

(C) in spite of

(D) neither

(E) No correction required

Ans: A

Numerical ability

7. What will be come in place of question mark (?) in the following number series ?

14, 8, 7, 11.5, 22, ?

(A) 54

(B) 64

(C) 62

(D) 58

(E) 56

Ans: E

8. The simple interest on a certain sum at 15% per annum for 5 year is Rs1500 more to the simple interest on the same at 12% per annum for the same period. Find the sum.

(A) Rs 12000

(B) Rs 12500

(C) Rs 8000

(D) Rs 10000

(E) None of these

Ans: D

General awareness

9. Who bears the premium payable to the insurance company under accidental insurance cover under PMJDY scheme?

(A) Government of India

(B) 50% by account holder and rest by the bank

(C) NPCI

(D) Account holder

(E) RBI

Ans: A

10. The government of India has decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel on October 31 as:

(A) Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas (National Resolve Day)

(B) Rashtriya Shahidi Diwas (National Martyr’s Day)

(C) Rashtriya Sadbhavana Diwas (National Solidarity Day)

(D) Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)

(E) Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas (National Education Day)