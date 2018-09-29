Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification stating that the last day to apply for the Phase VI vacancies has been extended until October 5th. The Commission stated that the candidates have been facing technical issues and thus the Commission has decided to extended the last day to October 5th 5 pm. SSC is conducting the Phase VI recruitment process to fill 1,136 positions.

The Commission was supposed to conduct the computer-based examination for the Phase VI recruitment on 27th October, 2018 (Matriculation Level), 29th October, 2018 (Higher Secondary Level) and 30th October, 2018 (Graduation Level). However, the Commission has decided to postpone the dates. The new dates will be announced on the official website in some time.

All the candidates who are interested in applying for the Phase VI positions can now do at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee through SBI challan has also been extended to October 8th.

The selection process for the SSC Phase VI positions involve three examination. The Tier I/Tier II will be a computer-based exam. The Tier III will be a descriptive test and the Tier IV will test be a skill test.

Here is how to apply for SSC Phase VI positions: