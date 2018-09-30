Bihar Public Service Commission released the notification for the 64th Combined Competitive Exam on August 3rd and the application process went on from August 3rd to September 10th. Now, the Commission has released a notification stating that it will be conducting the preliminary exam for the 64th Combined Competitive Exam or CCE on December 16th, 2018.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1,255 positions. The minimum age for the candidates to be eligible for the exam is 20-22 years depending on the position, while the maximum age is 37 years for general candidates. There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

The preliminary exam will be multiple choice question format of 150 marks. The questions will test candidates’ knowledge on general science, national and international current events, Bihar’s and India’s history, general geography, Bihar’s important geographical features and rivers, Bihar’s economic and social situation post-independence, Bihar’s contribution to important revolutions in India, and logical reasoning.

The candidates can get more information about the exam pattern and the detailed syllabus for the BPSC’s Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam for 2018 in the official notification. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam, the details of which will be revealed after the preliminary exam results are declared.