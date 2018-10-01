NITI Aayog, Oracle sign agreement for drug supply-chain using blockchain technology

NITI Aayog and Oracle have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to pilot a real drug supply-chain using blockchain (distributed ledger) technology and Internet of Things (IoT) software.

The aim is to fight the growing problem of counterfeit drugs in India.

Apollo Hospitals and Strides Pharma Sciences will partner in this effort.

Indian Railways, Google Arts & Culture tie up for ‘Rail Heritage Digitisation Project’

Indian Railways in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture have launched the Rail Heritage Digitisation Project.

The project will showcase the country’s rail heritage to a national and international audience in an online story-telling platform.

It is the largest cultural heritage digitization project not only in India but possibly the Asia Pacific Region.

Vikram Misri appointed India’s next ambassador to China

Vikram Misri, India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China.

Misri is a 1989 batch IFS officer and is expected to take up the post shortly.

Yuvraj Wadhwani wins Asian Junior Squash title

Yuvraj Wadhwani won the 25th Asian junior individual squash championship title.

He defeated Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan 13-11, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10 in the final in Chennai.

Yuvraj has become only the second Indian to win the Under-13 title. Veer Chotrani won it in 2014 in Iran.

