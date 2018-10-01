With Microsoft all set to host their annual launch event in New York City tomorrow, a new leak surfaced online. Indian Express, citing a Vietnamese website which uploaded an unboxing video of the soon-to-be-launched Surface Pro 6, reported the leak. This is definitely a big development considering the launch is only couple of hours away.

There have been several leaks and rumours in past but this time the Surface Pro 6 leak comes in the form of a high-quality unboxing video posted to YouTube. In the video, we can see the yet-to-be-launched Surface Pro 6 in all its full glory. The video gives a good look at the Surface Pro 6 from all angles, including close-ups of its ports, the display, and the kickstand.

Play

In terms of design, the device looks identical to the previous generation Surface Pro, but it gets slightly more curved corners. The device still comes with a standard USB 3.1 Type A port and not the modern USB Type-C connector. Among all the Surface devices, only the Surface Book 2 comes with a USB Type-C port built in. Neither the Surface Laptop nor Surface Pro gets the USB Type-C port.

Based on the latest leak, the Surface Pro 6 will apparently feature a 12.3-inch PixelSense display, 8th generation Intel Core processors, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 2-in-1 device will run on Windows 10 and will also be equipped with Bluetooth 4.1.

Currently, there is no information available on the pricing of the Surface Pro 6. However, popular tipster Ronald Quandt has in a tweet predicted that the Surface Pro 6 will carry the same price as the Surface Pro, which was launched last year.

About Microsoft's hardware event on Oct 2: expect Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. At the same prices as before, with updated hardware. And likely nothing else. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 26, 2018

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft is holding an event on October 2nd in New York. The Redmond-based tech giant is expected to announce two new devices: Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6. There’s also a possibility to see a new Surface Studio at Microsoft’s event on October 2nd.