The popular and also the most affordable Surface tablet from Microsoft is now available for pre-orders in India. Surface Go is a two-in-one device and the American giant has teamed up with Flipkart India as the online e-commerce partner for the new device. Microsoft Surface Go is a 10-inch Windows 10 tablet with an optional keyboard that was first launched in the US in July.

The tablet is touted as ultra portable and can be used in three different modes viz studio, tablet and laptop mode using the optional keyboard. An LTE variant of the tablet was also launched in international markets last month, but only the Wi-Fi variants of the Surface Go are coming to India.

Think big. Pack light. And MRP starting at INR 38,599 pack more for less. Pre-order the all new #SurfaceGo #OnlyOnFlipkart @Flipkart https://t.co/IYCMAo3jqy — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) December 15, 2018

Notably, there is a 9 hours of claimed battery life clubbed with lightweight of 522 grams making it easy to carry around. As for the pricing, Microsoft Surface Go price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another variant with twice the RAM and storage will be available in India at Rs. 49,999.

Both variants are now up for pre-order via Flipkart, with the e-commerce giant promising “tentative delivery by January 1”, for the Pune area. This might differ based on difference in location though there’s no official word from Microsoft on availability of the tablet. An NDTV Gadgets report however says that Flipkart has listed December 27 as the “release date” of the Microsoft Surface Go.

The optional keyboard for Surface Go clubbed under the ‘Type Cover’ accessories will be available in black at Rs. 8,699 while its coloured counterparts have been priced at Rs. 11,799. Note that these are the MRPs, and the keyboards will likely be available via Flipkart at lower prices when they are eventually listed.

As part of the launch offers, Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 2,000 off on prepaid transactions, flat Rs. 4,000 off on the Surface Go Type Cover, as well as free annual subscription of Hungama Play worth Rs. 799.

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

Microsoft Surface Go packs a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels. It is powered by seventh Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y with 64GB and 128GB storage. It features a 5-megapixel HD camera and rear auto-focus 8-megapixel HD camera, along with dual microphone.

The Microsoft Surface Go includes a “full friction” hinge that extends to 165 degrees that lets you go from tablet to studio mode. The optional Surface Go Type Cover includes a trackpad, in addition to the keyboard.