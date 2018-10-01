Realme India had been concealing a big surprise under its sleeves for a while; however, at the Realme 2 Pro launch event, the Chinese brand announced the Realme C1 smartphone, a budget smartphone which is an improvement over the previous generation model. It boasts of a tall 6.2-inch HD+ display and is priced reasonably at Rs. 6,999. The phone will directly compete against Xiaomi Redmi 6A in this price segment.

For individuals looking out for a smart phone with large display, bigger battery and premium chipset but at not so expensive price tag, here’s a phone that boasts of it all. Realme C1 notably gets a 4,230mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a display notch reminiscent of iPhone X and newer models.

Realme India, known for its frugal pricing, has done it again with this handset as well. Priced in India at Rs. 6,999, this makes for an attractive offering. However, this is only an introductory pricing for the Diwali festive season. This model will go on sale on October 11 via Flipkart. Moreover, the rear panel has a mirrored, glossy finish made available in Ocean Blue and Deep Black colours.

Realme C1 specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme C1 has a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with 2GB of RAM and runs ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of design, the smartphone has a glass panel on the back and a prominent chin below the display.

The new Realme C1 smartphone has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera with AI Face Unlock support in the front. It comes with 16GB internal storage and has a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB cards. The dual-SIM smartphone has a huge 4,230mAh battery to keep it running.