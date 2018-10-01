Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the detailed time-table for the 2018-19 10th and 12th board examination on Friday, October 5th, according to Indian Express.

An official from CBSE said to the newspaper, “The board is at the last leg of preparation of datesheet. The entire schedule of Class 10, 12 examinations will come by Friday, October 5th.” The detailed time-table will be released on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that CBSE will start the 2019 board examination in the month of February which is earlier than the usual time frame. The CBSE will conduct the examination for vocational examination first and the core subjects will be conducted later, most probably in the month of March.

Generally, the CBSE board exams were held in March and ran into April, in order to accommodate the many subjects offered. This has led to the results being pushed into the month of May, and those of the re-evaluation into July.

The move to conduct the exams earlier seems to be due to the Delhi High Court ruling that Delhi University should fix cut-off dates for admission to undergrad courses only after the CBSE results, including the re-evaluation results.